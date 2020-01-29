Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.58

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.58 and traded as low as $8.97. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 4,175 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $537.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 27.84%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

