Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $16.26. Cowen shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 6,603 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $485.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cowen by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 585,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 657,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

