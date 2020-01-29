Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $16.26. Cowen shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 6,603 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The firm has a market cap of $485.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)
Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.
