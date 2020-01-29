Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

