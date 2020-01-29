Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CDK Global by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

