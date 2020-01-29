Couchain (COU) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Couchain has a market cap of $7,523.00 and approximately $8,714.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Couchain has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Couchain

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

