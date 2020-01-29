Costco Wholesale Co.’s December Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Stock Falls by 1.2% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales increased by 9% in the month of December. Costco Wholesale’s shares dropped by 1.2% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.85 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

