Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Short Interest Up 40.2% in January

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CZZ traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 489,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,474. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Cosan has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cosan will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZZ. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cosan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cosan by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

