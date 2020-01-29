Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Up 52.1% in January

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 19,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $579,764,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $97,885,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $68,503,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 32.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 5,618,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.