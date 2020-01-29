Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.43% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 133,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,053 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Insiders acquired 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

