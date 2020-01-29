Cormark Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$16.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

Shares of TSE ACQ traded up C$0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 172,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,920. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$7.33 and a one year high of C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $348.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.15.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$981.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$920.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

