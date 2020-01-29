Cormark Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$16.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.
Shares of TSE ACQ traded up C$0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 172,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,920. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$7.33 and a one year high of C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $348.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.15.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
