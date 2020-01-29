Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after buying an additional 482,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,282,000 after purchasing an additional 71,430 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 797,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 747,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $75.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

