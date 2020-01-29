Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.36 million.
Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 731,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,624. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
