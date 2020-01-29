Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.36 million.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 731,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,624. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.55.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.