Contrasting Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) & Markel (NASDAQ:MKL)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58% Markel 6.75% 5.18% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oxbridge Re and Markel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50

Markel has a consensus target price of $1,141.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 1.61 -$5.75 million N/A N/A Markel $6.84 billion 2.36 -$128.18 million $20.53 56.95

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Markel.

Summary

Markel beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment also offers contract, commercial, and court bonds; coverage on automobiles or other vehicles held as collateral for loans; coverages for horse mortality, theft, infertility, transit, and specified perils; crime coverage; property and liability package coverage to small and medium sized businesses; accident and health coverage; coverage for legal expenses; and short-term trade credit coverage for commercial risks. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, environmental impairment liability, and auto liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; laminated oak and composite wood flooring; storage and transportation equipment for specialty gas; dormitory furniture, wall systems, medical casework, and marine panels; ornamental plants; fashion handbags; residential homes; and behavioral healthcare, concierge health programs, retail intelligence, and management and technology consulting services, as well as leases and manages manufactured housing communities. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

