Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 682.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 222.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1,782.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 301,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

