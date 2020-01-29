Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €109.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €130.91 ($152.22).

Shares of CON stock opened at €103.70 ($120.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a 1 year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.55.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

