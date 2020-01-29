Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 651,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBPX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CBPX remained flat at $$36.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 161,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,560. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth $11,901,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth $5,077,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Continental Building Products by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 163,909 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth $2,663,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

