Contents Protocol Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $394,604.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.89 or 0.05599349 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127485 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033732 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.