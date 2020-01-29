ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, CPDAX and Bilaxy. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $21,678.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007534 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, CPDAX, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.