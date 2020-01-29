Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $850.23

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $850.23 and traded as high as $1,015.00. Consort Medical shares last traded at $1,015.00, with a volume of 11,287 shares traded.

CSRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital cut shares of Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Consort Medical to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $496.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 853.55.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

