Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

