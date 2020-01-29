Consol Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,237 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 142,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 119.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consol Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

