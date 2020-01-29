Comparing Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) & Noodles & Co (NYSE:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Noodles & Co has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Noodles & Co and Luby’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Co 0 0 2 0 3.00 Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Co currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.94%. Given Noodles & Co’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Noodles & Co is more favorable than Luby’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Co and Luby’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Co $457.84 million 0.69 -$8.44 million $0.02 359.50 Luby’s $323.47 million 0.22 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

Noodles & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Luby’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Luby’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Co and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Co 0.62% 11.38% 1.70% Luby’s -4.71% -22.73% -12.58%

Summary

Noodles & Co beats Luby’s on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc. provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2018, the company operated 146 restaurants; and 28 locations through Culinary Contract Services, as well as franchised 105 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

