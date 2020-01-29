Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Commscope makes up 1.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Commscope worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 95,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,917. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

