Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.89

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.89 and last traded at $106.89, with a volume of 45519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.