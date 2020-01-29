Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.8% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,363,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $151,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 42,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 14,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,762,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

