Colefax Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CFX traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 410 ($5.39). 6,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 431.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.19. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Colefax Group has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Colefax Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

