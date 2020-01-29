Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. Clearway Energy Inc has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

