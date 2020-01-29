Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.50 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

