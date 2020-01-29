Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $86.45 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 15.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $86,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $377.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $281.21 and a one year high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

