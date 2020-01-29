Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Price Up 20.7%

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY)’s stock price rose 20.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 8,723,201 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 883% from the average daily volume of 887,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

