Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

CFG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 78,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,191. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

