Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 3,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,984. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $266.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.