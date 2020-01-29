CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

CIT Group stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

