Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $444,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

