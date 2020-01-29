China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.65.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.