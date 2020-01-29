CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Trading Down 1.1%

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.28, 66,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 67,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.