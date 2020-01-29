Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $343,889.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.24 or 0.03098847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00192845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

