Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at $195,088.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 289.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

