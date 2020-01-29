Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Chenavari Capital Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CCSL traded down GBX 27.65 ($0.36) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 61 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($1.03).

Get Chenavari Capital Solutions alerts:

About Chenavari Capital Solutions

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.