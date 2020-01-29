Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Chenavari Capital Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CCSL traded down GBX 27.65 ($0.36) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 61 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($1.03).
About Chenavari Capital Solutions
