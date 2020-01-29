Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

