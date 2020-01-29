Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

