Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 9,950,000 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 927,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Change Healthcare by 416.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 299,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

