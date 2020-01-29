CGI’s (GIB) “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 440,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

