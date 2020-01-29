Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $258.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

