Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 316,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cellectis by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLLS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

