Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report sales of $576.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $578.35 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

CRS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 550,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

