Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 5th

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE CRS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

