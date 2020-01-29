CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

KMX opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

