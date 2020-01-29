Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSWC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $384.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 150.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

