Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Devon Energy stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,166,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 191,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 922,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

