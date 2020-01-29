Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading 10.9% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.92, 10,605,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 10,490,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $52,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

